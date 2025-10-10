Pappu Yadav Booked In Vaishali For Alleged Poll Code Violation

A case has been registered against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

According to officials, the action comes after he was seen distributing money to flood-affected residents in Vaishali district. Authorities say the incident took place during the ongoing election period, triggering the complaint.

Officials said the case against Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, was filed at Sahdei police station on Thursday night. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint submitted by the district administration following the incident.

“The case was registered on the basis of CCTV footage and a statement given by an official engaged in poll duty and is being investigated,” said SP Lalit Mohan Sharma.

The model code of conduct came into force after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule. Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, while counting of votes is set for November 14.