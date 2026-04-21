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NewsIndiaPappu Yadav’s derogatory remark against women sparks outrage; Bihar Women's Commission issues notice
PAPPU YADAV BIHAR

Pappu Yadav’s derogatory remark against women sparks outrage; Bihar Women's Commission issues notice

Bihar State Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav for his alleged derogatory remarks against Women, seeking response within 3 days over his statement. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Pappu Yadav’s derogatory remark against women sparks outrage; Bihar Women's Commission issues noticePurnia MP Pappu Yadav. (File Photo IANS)

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, has sparked outrage with his viral remarks on women. The Bihar State Women’s Commission has issued a notice to Purnia MP over his viral objectionable remarks against women on Tuesday.

The Commission called it a violation of women’s dignity and warned of further action if the response is unsatisfactory.

A political firestorm was ignited after Pappu Yadav's provocative comments on women in politics.

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The Purnia MP told reporters that most women can't break into or thrive in politics without "compromises," alleging widespread exploitation by male leaders. He starkly claimed that "90 per cent" of women's political journeys start in "leaders’ rooms."

In the video, Yadav said, “Who is perpetrating domestic violence? Who is casting a predatory gaze upon women?”

Also Read: ‘Dedicated to women's power’: PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill amendment

“Without a male patron and without access to his private room, 90 percent of women simply cannot engage in politics,” added Pappu Yadav.

“It has evolved into a culture of preying upon women,” he further added.

BJP Leaders criticise Pappu Yadav

BJP criticised, Pappu Yadav for his derogatory remarks, Radhika Khera in an X post said, “On one side, the slogan 'I'm a girl, I can fight," On the other side, a vile, woman-hating face like Congress MP Pappu Yadav, These 'honorable' men, who tie women's merit to the bedroom, forgot that their wives also sit in Parliament.”

“The statement of Rahul Gandhi's favorite is acid on the character of every struggling woman, Go drown!” added Khera.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to X, calling it a “shocker statement” and asking, “When the nation is pushing for Nari Shakti, see what a Congress‑supported MP is saying.”

He went on to accuse the MP of exposing a “mindset” in which he claimed most women politicians cannot enter the field without compromising, and where “90 per cent” of women’s political careers begin in “leaders’ rooms.”

Bihar State Women's Commission issues notice

Meanwhile, the Bihar State Women's Commission has issued a notice against Pappu Yadav, calling his statements ‘a violation of women’s dignity and warning of further action if the response is unsatisfactory.’

Taking a serious view of the issue, the Bihar State Women's Commission has initiated suo motu proceedings and has sought Pappu Yadav’s explanation.

It has sought an explanation as to why action should not be recommended against him for making such a statement, and why his removal from the Lok Sabha should not be considered.

Yadav has therefore been directed to submit a clear explanation regarding his objectionable remarks within three days, failing which further action will be initiated by the commission.




 

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