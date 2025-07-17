Pappu Yadav Urges President’s Rule In Bihar Over Law And Order Breakdown

New Delhi: Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday, urging the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in the state. He cited a total collapse of law and order as the reason for his demand.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, not Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was effectively running Bihar. "The entire system has failed. President’s Rule is the only solution," he stated.

Referring to a recent incident at Patna’s Paras Hospital, where a murder was carried out inside the facility, Yadav said the situation has worsened to such an extent that criminals are operating without fear, even in high-security zones.

He further demanded CBI inquiries into the murders of businessman Gopal Khemka and the sand businessman Ramakant Yadav, accusing the Bihar Police of acting on caste-based biases while suppressing major cases.

“Criminals are fearless everywhere, and the police are just pretending. That is why we have clearly demanded President’s rule from the Governor,” he added.

Shakti Singh Yadav, RJD spokesperson, also attacked the government, stating, “The Chief Minister has lost his senses, and Patna is under the grip of criminals. Murder is happening in high-profile places like Paras Hospital, and the administration is handicapped. The future of 14 crore people of Bihar is in the hands of such a person sitting on the post of the Chief Minister.”

He criticised the administration for failing to learn from previous high-profile murder cases, adding: “Patna has three SPs and one SSP, yet the morale of criminals is high.”

Ashok Chaudhary, Bihar’s Rural Works Minister, responded, saying, “I am not aware of the incident in Paras Hospital. It is a private hospital with private security. We need to see how the lapses occurred.”

Earlier, four unknown assailants stormed into Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar police station area and murdered an undertrial inmate inside the hospital premises.

The deceased, identified as Chandan Mishra (aged 25-30) from Sonbarsa block, Buxar, was undergoing treatment at the hospital on parole.

Mishra, who has ten criminal cases, including murder, against him, had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

Around four armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor, and opened fire at him, leaving him dead.

