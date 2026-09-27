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  • /'Samosa seller gave me food for free': Why India's richest MLA spent a day begging on Mumbai streets

'Samosa seller gave me food for free': Why India's richest MLA spent a day begging on Mumbai streets

BJP MLA Parag Shah, with declared assets of Rs 3,383 crore, dressed as a beggar in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Read to know the reason. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
'Samosa seller gave me food for free': Why India's richest MLA spent a day begging on Mumbai streets
Image Credit: AI. BJP MLA with Rs 3,383-crore assets becomes beggar in Mumbai.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Samosa seller gave me food for free': Why India's richest MLA spent a day begging on Mumbai streets
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