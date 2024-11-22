Parbhani Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Anand Bharose Rahul Vedprakash Patil Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Parbhani Assembly Election Result: Parbhani seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Parbhani district. Voting for the Parbhani seat was held on November 20. The Parbhani assembly seat has been a Shiv Sena (SHS) stronghold with it winning the seat five out of the last five elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the Shiv Sena going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Shiv Sena assembly seat are Anand Bharose SHS, Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil of the SHS (UBT), Srinivas Lahoti of MNS. However, from the application of 59 total contestants 20 were accepted, 15 were rejected, 24 applications were withdrawn and 15 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil of the Shiv Sena (SHS) had won the elections by defeating Mohammad Gouse Zain of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi by around 81,790 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil had contested the polls on the Shiv Sena (SHS) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Syad Khalad Syad Sahebjan of AIMIM by around 26,526 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Jadhav Sanjay (bandu)haribhau from Shiv Sena (SHS) won the election with the lead of 20,523 votes, defeating Vikhar Ahemad fighting Independent.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.