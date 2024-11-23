Parbhani Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Anand Bharose vs Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Parbhani Assembly Constituency, one of Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, falls under the Parbhani Lok Sabha seat. The region's economy is predominantly agrarian, driven by agriculture and agribusiness.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key candidates are Anand Bharose (SHS), Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil (SHS-UBT), and Srinivas Lahoti (MNS), alongside several independents. In 2019, Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil (Shiv Sena) defeated Mohammad Gouse Zain (VBA) by a margin of 81,790 votes, while AIMIM’s Ali Khan Moin Khan secured 22,741 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Rahul Patil succeeded two-term MLA Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, who later became the Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani. The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are a key battle between the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, NCP-Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT, Samajwadi Party).

Maharashtra has seen three chief ministers in five years: Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Eknath Shinde (SHS).

Notably, the Voting for all 288 assembly seats took place on November 20, with counting underway today.