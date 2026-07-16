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  • /Parents allege pattern, not a one-off: Hyderabad school accused of repeated religious homework

Parents allege pattern, not a one-off: Hyderabad school accused of repeated religious homework

The family said this was not an isolated instance, claiming a similar homework entry had appeared previously as well.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
Parents allege pattern, not a one-off: Hyderabad school accused of repeated religious homework

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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