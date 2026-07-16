/Parents allege pattern, not a one-off: Hyderabad school accused of repeated religious homework

Hyderabad school kalma: A private school in Hyderabad's old city has come under scrutiny after the family of a Class 2 student alleged that a teacher had assigned the child homework involving Islamic religious content, sparking a police complaint and demands for action against the school management.
The incident reportedly took place at The Success School in the Saidabad area of Hyderabad. According to the student's relatives, a check of the child's school diary revealed homework instructions that included "Read Kalma" and references to "Deeniyath," alongside other related entries.
A relative of the student, Supriya Goud, alleged that the school was effectively pushing Islamic religious content onto students as though it were mandatory coursework, describing it as troubling for a young child to be made to engage with religious material at school without parental knowledge.
The family said this was not an isolated instance, claiming a similar homework entry had appeared previously as well.
Shocked upon discovering the assignment, the family visited the school to seek an explanation from the management and has since called for strict action against the institution, along with a formal probe by education authorities into how the assignment came to be given in the first place.
The school management has denied any deliberate wrongdoing, telling reporters that "Deeniyath" is a subject intended only for Muslim students enrolled at the institution.
According to the management's explanation, the homework entry in question was made inadvertently by a teacher while noting down assignments in students' diaries, resulting in the instruction being mistakenly recorded in the Hindu student's diary as well.
A complaint has been lodged with the local police station regarding the matter, and police have since begun an inquiry to establish the facts including whether the entry was, as the school claims, an inadvertent clerical error, or reflects a more deliberate practice, as alleged by the family.
Disputes over religious content and practices in Hyderabad's schools have surfaced periodically in the past, with complaints going in different directions some involving Hindu students objecting to religious instruction of other faiths, and others involving restrictions placed on students wearing religious symbols such as the Ayyappa mala.
Given this backdrop, incidents like the one at The Success School tend to draw quick public attention and scrutiny from both parents and local authorities.
With the police inquiry now underway, the case is likely to hinge on establishing whether the disputed homework entry was, in fact, an unintentional administrative slip, as the school has claimed, or part of a broader pattern, as alleged by the student's family.
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