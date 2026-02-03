Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 9th Edition Scheduled for February 6

The 9th edition of Pariksha pe Charcha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2026. This year , PM Modi conducted Charcha with students from different parts of the country.

Students from Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati participated and met PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

What is Pariksha pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is an annual interactive programme initiated by the Ministry of Education, where the Prime Minister of India interacts directly with students, parents, and teachers ahead of board examinations.

This event prime focus is on helping students deal with exam stress, time management, career choices, mental well-being, and life values.

During the session, the Prime Minister answers questions submitted by participants from across the country, offering practical advice and motivation. The initiative aims to promote a stress-free and positive approach to examinations, encouraging learning beyond marks.

Who Can Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is open to students from Class 6 onwards, as well as teachers and parents. The event will be telecast live on DD National, DD News, DD India, and several major private television channels, along with All India Radio. It will also be streamed online on the official platforms of the PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Additionally, PPC 2026 will be available for viewing on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha channels.

Pariksha Pe Charcha and the Exam Warriors Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been organised annually since 2018, featuring a live interaction with students, parents, and teachers ahead of the examination season.

For PPC 2026, registrations have seen a huge response. Over 4.5 crore students and more than 28 lakh teachers have registered so far. According to official figures, registrations include 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers, and 6,15,064 parents.

The initiative is part of the government’s “Exam Warriors” campaign, which focuses on reducing exam-related stress and helping students develop effective coping strategies. Previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha have attracted millions of participants nationwide. All participants receive acknowledgements, while selected winners are invited to attend future programmes.