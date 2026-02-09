Pariksha pe Charcha 2026: ‘Parents shouldn’t compare kids...’ says PM Modi

In the second episode of Pariksha pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited students at Guwahati, Assam, where he highlighted the importance of reducing exam pressure on children.

He also appealed to parents not to compare their kids with friends or siblings during the ongoing sessions.

Speaking directly to students and parents, PM Modi cited a question from a student in Guwahati, Assam, about how to cope when parents compare performance or abilities with others. He advised that such comparisons can create unnecessary stress and instead urged children to view others’ strengths as opportunities to learn and improve.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that parents should promote a supportive and encouraging home environment rather than one of rivalry.

“When your father says, ‘Look, your sister’s handwriting is better, students should respond with thanks and see it as a chance to improve rather than taking it as pressure.

In the broader session, the Prime Minister reiterated that every child learns at their own pace, discouraging fixed milestones that create an undue burden. He stressed that focusing on strong fundamentals and consistent effort is more beneficial than last-minute shortcuts, as reducing pressure helps build confidence and curiosity in students.

PM Modi also shared practical advice for parents and students to manage stress during the exam season, including encouraging mindful study habits, balanced routines, and responsible utilisation of tools like digital resources. His message was to balance encouragement with empathy, ensuring children feel supported rather than judged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that he does not follow any strict or prescribed diet; he has always eaten whatever was available at home. He said he never believed in rigid diet plans and often cooked for himself when required, with khichdi being a frequent choice.

According to the Prime Minister, food should be enjoyable and nourishing and not something consumed unwillingly like bitter medicine, but it should satisfy both the mind and the body.

The Prime Minister also advised people to practice breathing exercises at least once a day, observing that individuals often neglect their physical well-being. He emphasized the importance of prioritising physical health and encouraged students to cultivate the habit of watching the sunrise, describing it as a natural source of energy.

Modi further recommended deep-breathing practices to manage stress and promote a healthy lifestyle.