Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: What this programme mean? Key messages shared by PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive programme launched by the Government of India to help students deal with exam-related stress. The initiative is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and usually takes place ahead of the board examination season. On February 6, 2026, the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha took place.

During the programme, the Prime Minister interacts directly with students, parents and teachers from across the country, answering questions related to studies, pressure and personal growth.

Purpose of Pariksha Pe Charcha

The main aim of Pariksha Pe Charcha is to shift the focus from exam fear to learning with confidence. The programme encourages students to see exams as a part of their journey, not the sole measure of success. Over the years, it has become a key platform to discuss mental well-being, discipline and balanced education.

While addressing students, PM Modi said exams are not life-or-death situations and should not create fear. He explained that pressure often comes from expectations rather than exams themselves. Students were advised to stay calm and trust their preparation.

The Prime Minister stressed that learning should be based on understanding concepts, not rote memorisation. He encouraged students to ask questions, stay curious and enjoy the learning process. According to him, genuine interest in subjects helps reduce stress and improves performance.

Time management

PM Modi highlighted the importance of good time management. He suggested students create a practical daily schedule and follow it regularly. He said studying consistently for shorter periods is more effective than long hours of last-minute preparation.

Mental and physical well-being

The Prime Minister underlined that good health plays a major role during exams. He encouraged students to get proper sleep, eat healthy food and take breaks between studies. Practices such as meditation, breathing exercises and sports were recommended to help maintain focus and reduce anxiety.

Advice for parents and teachers

PM Modi also spoke to parents and teachers and urged them not to compare children with others. He said every student has different abilities and should be supported according to their strengths. A positive and encouraging environment helps students perform better in examinations, he added.

Responsible use of technology

On the use of digital devices, the Prime Minister advised students to avoid distractions from excessive screen time. He encouraged using technology as a learning tool rather than a source of stress.

Concluding the programme, PM Modi encouraged students to stay confident, learn from mistakes and move forward with positivity. He said success depends on self-belief, effort and happiness, not just exam marks.