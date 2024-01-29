NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with students gearing up for board exams in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) on Monday. The event, aimed at alleviating exam-related stress, began at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'is a vital component of the broader 'Exam Warriors' initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to foster a stress-free environment for young exam takers.

With over 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents registered for PPC 2024, the event signifies a significant outreach in its efforts to address exam-related stress. The event is being broadcast across various social media platforms, including the Education Ministry, Prime Minister's Office, and PIB.

Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, earlier highlighted the successful organization of Pariksha Pe Charcha over the years. Initially conducted in a town hall format in New Delhi, the event transitioned to an online format amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and later resumed its town hall format.

Record Participation

The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha witnessed an overwhelming response, with 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal. This robust participation underscores the nationwide enthusiasm among students to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Prime Minister.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Schedule

Scheduled for January 29, 2024, from 11 AM at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Pariksha Pe Charcha will host approximately 3000 participants. Special guests, including winners of the Kala Utsav and students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools, will enrich the event's diversity. Participants were selected through an online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal, with winners receiving a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the 'Exam Warriors' book and a certificate authored by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's initiative emphasizes providing support to students in navigating exam stress while equipping teachers and parents with strategies to manage exam-related pressure effectively.