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'ALARMING': CJP accuses Central govt of silencing MPs over NEET UG 2026 and youth protests

CJP leader Saurav Das slams the Union government for disallowing Lok Sabha questions on NEET UG 2026, fee refunds, and student protests under Rule 41(2).

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
'ALARMING': CJP accuses Central govt of silencing MPs over NEET UG 2026 and youth protests
Image Credit: ANI. Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das.

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