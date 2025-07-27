Parliament Braces For Uproar? Congress Issues Whip, Gears Up For Fiery 'Operation Sindoor' Faceoff

Congress on Sunday issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to be present in the House for the following three days, beginning from Monday (July 28), as the debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor is scheduled to take place. This is a step by the grand old party to ensure full attendance during Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session.

The discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack was a consistent demand of the Opposition, and thus, it is a high-stakes debate.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the debate on Operation Sindoor will be held for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha.

The first week of the Monsoon Session 2025 was marked by constant adjournments, major disruptions, and a surprise exit of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President.

Op Sindoor Discussion In Parl

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Furthermore, sources cited by ANI have informed that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to take part in the discussion in the Lower House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to take part in the discussion.

Meanwhile, the discussion on Operation Sindoor is expected to take place on Tuesday (July 29), and the Defence Minister and the EAM could participate in the discussion along with the PM.

Opposition In Parliament

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Opposition parties had been demanding PM Modi's presence during the debate. Since the Prime Minister travelled abroad on a two-nation visit this week, the discussion has been scheduled for next week.

Apart from this, according to ANI, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will meet on Monday at 10 am to discuss the strategy for the second week of the monsoon session.

(with ANI inputs)