Parliament Budget Session: Opposition brings no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Opposition brought no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on second day of post-budget session of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha seeking to introduce a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.

More than 50 MPs supported the move by standing in favour of the resolution, after which BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the House, granted leave—allowing the motion to be formally taken up.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday began a debate on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, with BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the proceedings, announcing that 10 hours had been allotted for the discussion. He urged members to confine their remarks to the resolution and noted that the Speaker had been generous in allowing the Opposition to bring the motion and in facilitating the procedures for the debate.

Congress MP KC Venugopal criticised the government for not appointing a Deputy Speaker for several years, calling it a “constitutional vacuum,” and and urged the House to elect a member to preside over the proceedings during the discussion on the resolution.

Participating in the discussion, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the resolution was not a personal attack on Om Birla but had been introduced as a responsibility to protect the dignity of the House. He stressed that the Opposition had brought the motion to raise concerns about the functioning of Parliament and to uphold the institution’s credibility.

Responding to the opposition’s claim, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the objections as baseless.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also supported Nishikant Dubey on the issue, stating that “there was no need to raise the issue.”

A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the no-confidence motion, alleging “partisan” conduct by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not permitted to speak in the House. While reading out the resolution, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed also referred to claims that the Speaker had wrongly alleged that Opposition women MPs were planning a physical attack on the Prime Minister.

According to sources, Rijiju is expected to open the discussion on the resolution. BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab are also scheduled to speak during the debate. Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will address the House as part of the discussion.