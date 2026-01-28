Parliament Budget session to kick off from today; Opposition set to raise MGNREGA and SIR issues

Parliament’s Budget session will begin on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. The session will run from 28 January to 2 April, with a scheduled intersession break. The first phase will be held between 28 January and 13 February, followed by the second phase from 9 March to 2 April. In total, Parliament will sit for 30 days during the session.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026–27 on 1 February, a key highlight of the proceedings.

Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was convened on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is preparing to raise several contentious issues during the session. According to news agency PTI, the Congress plans to focus on concerns related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, and environmental matters.

The Congress parliamentary strategy group met on Tuesday at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to finalise its approach. Party leaders discussed key topics, including the proposed VB G RAM G Act and the ongoing SIR process, which are expected to feature prominently in debates during the session.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar said, "A lot will depend on what kind of Budget is presented by the Govt. We hope the Budget is in the public interest and improves our economy."

BJD MP Sasmit Patra added, "BJD, as directed by our party President Naveen Patnaik, raised 2 specific issues relating to Odisha that we will raise in the session. First is the distress of farmers of Odisha, paddy procurement is not happening, Mandis are closed, promised MSP worth Rs 3000 have not been given to them... Second is the issue of deterioration of law and order in the state - over the last 2 years since the BJP government came to power, the crimes against women, girls and minors have increased with those against Dalits and minorities. There is a general breakdown of law and order... Revision of coal royalty has not been done in 10 years, and connectivity issues remain. Unemployment is at an all-time high..."

Congress MP Kumari Selja highlighted, "Today the system has completely collapsed, and this government has shown no policy indicating that they are serious about it. Discussion on the budget will take place, and all issues will be raised."

(With ANI inputs)