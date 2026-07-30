Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Parliament clears bill to make insult to Vande Mataram criminal offence

Parliament clears bill to make insult to Vande Mataram criminal offence

After Rajya Sabha nod, Lok Sabha passes Bill criminalising insults to Vande Mataram.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Parliament clears bill to make insult to Vande Mataram criminal offence
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tom Holland says he 'hated' an early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 'It totally didn't work'
Spider-Man Brand New Day1 min ago
2
SBI Funds Management2 min ago
3
Vande Mataram Bill3 min ago
4
Gold9 min ago
5
congress leader mallikarjun kharge14 min ago