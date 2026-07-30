/Parliament clears bill to make insult to Vande Mataram criminal offence



The Bill amends the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, by extending its penal provisions to cover acts of intentional disrespect or insult towards Vande Mataram. Currently, the 1971 Act criminalises the intentional prevention of the singing of the national anthem or any disturbance caused to assemblies engaged in singing it. The amendment places Vande Mataram on an equal footing by bringing similar acts of insult or obstruction under the purview of the law.