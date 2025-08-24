'Parliament Is Engine Of Democracy': Amit Shah At 'All India Speakers Conference'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Parliament is the driving force of democracy, adding that when constructive traditions are upheld and policies in the national interest are framed, the country naturally moves in the right direction.
Trending Photos
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Parliament is the driving force of democracy, adding that when constructive traditions are upheld and policies in the national interest are framed, the country naturally moves in the right direction.
Shah was speaking at the All India Speakers’ Conference at the Delhi Assembly.
"In a way, the House is the engine of democracy. It serves as a medium to take democracy forward. When healthy traditions are built here and policies in the interest of the nation are framed, the country’s direction becomes clear on its own," IANS quoted Shah as saying.
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...In a way, the House is the engine of democracy. It serves as a medium to take democracy forward. When healthy traditions are built here and policies in the interest of the nation are framed, the country’s direction becomes clear on… pic.twitter.com/4GBpge0nH8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 24, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv