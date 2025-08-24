'Parliament Is Engine Of Democracy': Amit Shah At 'All India Speakers Conference'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Parliament is the driving force of democracy, adding that when constructive traditions are upheld and policies in the national interest are framed, the country naturally moves in the right direction.

Shah was speaking at the All India Speakers’ Conference at the Delhi Assembly.

"In a way, the House is the engine of democracy. It serves as a medium to take democracy forward. When healthy traditions are built here and policies in the interest of the nation are framed, the country’s direction becomes clear on its own," IANS quoted Shah as saying.

