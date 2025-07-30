Parliament Monsoon Session: EAM Jaishankar, JP Nadda To Address Rajya Sabha On Operation Sindoor Today

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Leader of the House JP Nadda are set to address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the parliamentary discussion on Operation Sindoor continues, ANI reported, citing government sources.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to deliver the concluding remarks in Parliament.

EAM Jaishankar is slated to begin the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha at 1 p.m., followed by JP Nadda at around 3 p.m.

The discussions on Operation Sindoor started in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha took up the discussion on Monday.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Tuesday’s discussion saw fiery exchanges and strong political rhetoric from both the ruling and opposition benches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, praised the Armed Forces for their swift action under Operation Sindoor. “This is the new normal,” the Prime Minister said, referring to India’s hardened stance against cross-border terrorism. He emphasised that global powers were not involved in shaping India’s response, asserting, “Told US Vice President that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons.”

He further stated that no world leader had asked India to halt the operation, signalling a firm, independent stance on national security.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the Centre of lacking the “political will” to give full operational freedom to the Armed Forces. “The aircraft were lost because of constraints given by the political leadership to not attack the military and air defence infrastructure of Pakistan,” he said, claiming that New Delhi had pre-informed Pakistan that its military infrastructure would not be targeted during the strikes.

Priyanka Gandhi also participated in the debate in the Lower House, echoing concerns about strategic limitations. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram addressed the issue, adding further depth to the ongoing discourse.

With both Houses set to reconvene today, the political temperature remains high, and further discussions on national security and strategic decision-making are expected to dominate the agenda.

