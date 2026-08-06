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  • /Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha till noon

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha till noon

Parliament proceedings were adjourned as Opposition MPs intensified protests over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case and the police action against students during the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest.

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha till noon
Image Credit: ANI

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Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha till noon
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