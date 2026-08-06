/Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha till noon

Responding to the charge, Raut said, "There was theft in the Ram Temple. Is Lord Ram responsible for that? We raised our voice against the theft, and now we are being called anti-Ram. What kind of Hindutva is this? Money was stolen, donation boxes were looted, even ornaments and Sita Mata's mangalsutra were reportedly stolen. We raised these issues, and now we are labelled anti-Ram. Meanwhile, those responsible for the theft are being projected as Ram devotees."