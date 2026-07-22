/Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to take up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

MP Anurag Singh Thakur and Manna Lal Rawat are scheduled to present three reports of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel (2025-26). These include the 24th Report on 'Aatmanirbharta in Steel Sector and Roadmap for Made in India Steel Production' pertaining to the Ministry of Steel; the 25th Report on action taken by the government on observations and recommendations contained in the 18th Report on Demands for Grants (2026-27) pertaining to the Ministry of Coal; and the 26th Report on action taken by the government on observations and recommendations contained in the 19th Report on Demands for Grants (2026-27) pertaining to the Ministry of Mines.