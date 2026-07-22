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  • /Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to take up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to take up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026

As per the Lok Sabha List of Business for today, Meghwal will move that the Bill further to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, be taken into consideration and also move that the Bill be passed.

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to take up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026
Image Credit: ANI

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