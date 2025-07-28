Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes: Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam Attack, Bihar Electoral Roll Controversy In Key Focus

Disruptions marred the first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Following an agreement between the government and the opposition, both houses are set to resume on Monday, July 28, with a planned discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The session, which began on July 21 and lasted five days, was marked by frequent disruptions and the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Here is the agenda for today's parliament monsoon session.

Top Points Of Today's Parliament's Monsoon Session

-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the debate, while Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to participate.

-A heated debate over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor is anticipated in Parliament today in the presence of senior leaders from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

-The opposition is also seeking clarification from the government regarding US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi may address both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

-In addition to key ministers and leaders such as Anurag Thakur, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Nishikant Dubey, NDA members from the seven multi-party delegations that visited over 30 global capitals following Operation Sindoor are expected to speak. However, uncertainty surrounds whether Congress will allow Shashi Tharoor to speak. Tharoor led a delegation to the US and publicly praised the NDA government’s response.

-TDP MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are also expected to participate in today's Lok Sabha debate, with the party allotted 30 minutes for their contributions.

-INDIA bloc leaders are expected to protest outside Parliament at Makar Dwar at 10:30 am on Monday, opposing Bihar's electoral roll revision.

-The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has become a contentious issue, with the opposition alleging it aims to give an advantage to the BJP-led alliance in upcoming elections.

-The Monsoon Session spans 21 sittings over 32 days, from July 21 to August 21. Both Houses will break for Independence Day, adjourning on August 12 and resuming on August 18.