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  • /Parliament monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 13

Parliament monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 13

The JPC is expected to finalise and adopt its report at its meeting on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration.

Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session to be held from July 20 to August 13
Image Credit: IANS

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