PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION

Parliament Monsoon Session To Commence From July 21, Announces Kiren Rijiju

Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi: The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 21 and will run till August 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene on July 21, marking the start of the session after a gap of over three months.

The announcement comes after the Budget session of the Parliament, which began on January 31 this year, concluded on April 4 with both Houses being adjourned sine die. This was the first Parliament session of 2025.

The Opposition had been pressing for a special Parliament session to discuss Operation Sindoor, a military exercise where India targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, the government has decided to stick to the announced schedule for the Monsoon session.

