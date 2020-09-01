Parliament monsoon session to commence from September 14

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a notification for the Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from September 14.

The statement issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 AM. "The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, September 14, 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 1, 2020," the Gazette of India read.

The Rajya Sabha will be meeting at different times following the COVID-19 guidelines. The Parliament session is likely to continue for four weeks in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break, according to officials. Meanwhile, sanitisation of the hall will be done in between to in order to maintain safety.

The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day, sources said.

As per sources, Janata Dal (U) MP Harivansh is likely to be re-elected for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.