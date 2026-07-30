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Anti-paper leak bill passed: Rajya Sabha approves legislation after Opposition walkout

Parliament has cleared the Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill, 2026, after Rajya Sabha passed the key legislation amid an Opposition walkout.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
Anti-paper leak bill passed: Rajya Sabha approves legislation after Opposition walkout
Image Credit: Proceedings underway of the house in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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