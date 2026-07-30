/Anti-paper leak bill passed: Rajya Sabha approves legislation after Opposition walkout

Parliament on Thursday officially cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, following its passage in the Rajya Sabha. The key legislation was approved by a voice vote after Opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress, staged a walkout.
The Opposition staged the walkout after demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Upper House to reply to the eight-hour debate instead of Union Minister of State for Personnel Dr. Jitendra Singh.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan rejected the demand, calling on Dr. Jitendra Singh to deliver the government's official response, prompting Congress members and allied opposition parties to vacate the chamber in protest.
Leader of the House J.P. Nadda strongly criticized the Opposition's exit, alleging that the walkout demonstrated a complete lack of interest in structural examination reforms and parliamentary procedures.
Nadda stated in the House that every member was provided ample time to speak during the day-long deliberation, arguing that the Opposition chose to obstruct the final reply after realizing they had "lost the core political argument."
Earlier during the session, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the Central leadership over student protests linked to competitive examination leaks, drawing sharp counter-objections from BJP lawmakers.
BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters outside the Parliament complex that while Kharge amended his specific remarks following strong objections in the House, the statements reflected a political frustration over successive electoral outcomes.
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