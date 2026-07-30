/Opposition MPs stage protest at Parliament over police action on students and Ram Temple donations theft

Opposition MPs on Thursday began a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.



MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 am, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.



The protest comes hours before the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.



Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain had said the Opposition would also meet later in the day to decide its future course of action.



"The entire opposition will hold a protest here in front of Makar Dwar, and then we will also decide our future course of action in today's meeting," Hussain told ANI.



Hussain said the Opposition's protest was aimed at highlighting the alleged police action against students during the July 20 demonstration and accused the Centre of failing to honour assurances allegedly given to the protesters.



"These protests are happening every day. The way they treated the students, and afterwards, when discussions were held with the government by the students who were protesting, some promises were made to them, that no arrests would be made, no FIRs would be filed, and the government would not go after anyone," he said.



He said the Opposition had raised three demands before the government: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"There were three demands. One, Pradhan should resign. Second, they should come to the House and make a statement--which they haven't done--regarding police atrocities. Third, the Prime Minister should apologise. Two demands are still remaining," Hussain said.



Questioning the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the debate, Hussain said the Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry, and therefore the Home Minister must answer questions regarding the alleged police action.



"Under whom does the Delhi Police fall? Under whose supervision do they work? From whom do they take directions?... The ministry that comes under Amit Shah ji, the police that comes under him--do those directions come from the Home Minister or the Railway Minister?" he asked.



Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav reiterated his party's demand for accountability in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.