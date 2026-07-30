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  • /Opposition MPs stage protest at Parliament over police action on students and Ram Temple donations theft

Opposition MPs stage protest at Parliament over police action on students and Ram Temple donations theft

Opposition MPs protest at Parliament over police action on students and alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Opposition MPs stage protest at Parliament over police action on students and Ram Temple donations theft
Image Credit: ANI. Opposition MPs protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament.

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