BREAKING | Security Breach At Parliament: Intruder Caught After Scaling Wall In New Delhi
A major security breach at the Parliament building in New Delhi this morning led to the arrest of a man who jumped over a wall to enter the premises.
A security breach occurred at the Parliament building early this morning when a man entered the premises by scaling a wall. The incident took place at approximately 6:30 am.
According to sources, the individual gained access to the high-security area by jumping over the perimeter wall with the aid of a nearby tree.
Security personnel stationed at the Parliament building quickly apprehended the accused. He is currently being interrogated to determine his motive and identity. Further details on the incident are awaited.
