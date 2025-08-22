Advertisement
BREAKING | Security Breach At Parliament: Intruder Caught After Scaling Wall In New Delhi

A major security breach at the Parliament building in New Delhi this morning led to the arrest of a man who jumped over a wall to enter the premises. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Security Breach At Parliament: Intruder Caught After Scaling Wall In New DelhiA view of the New Parliament building during the budget session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. (PHOTO: IANS)

A security breach occurred at the Parliament building early this morning when a man entered the premises by scaling a wall. The incident took place at approximately 6:30 am.

Man Jumps Over Wall To Enter Parliament

According to sources, the individual gained access to the high-security area by jumping over the perimeter wall with the aid of a nearby tree.

Security personnel stationed at the Parliament building quickly apprehended the accused. He is currently being interrogated to determine his motive and identity. Further details on the incident are awaited.

