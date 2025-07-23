Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935766https://zeenews.india.com/india/parliament-to-hold-16-hour-special-debate-on-operation-sindoor-on-july-29-2935766.html
NewsIndia
PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION

Parliament To Hold 16-Hour Special Debate On Operation Sindoor On July 29

The Parliament is expected to hold a detailed discussion on Operation Sindoor next Tuesday, July 29, with the government allocating 16 hours for a special debate in both Houses during the ongoing Monsoon Session, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Parliament To Hold 16-Hour Special Debate On Operation Sindoor On July 29

The Parliament is expected to hold a detailed discussion on Operation Sindoor next Tuesday, July 29, with the government allocating 16 hours for a special debate in both Houses during the ongoing Monsoon Session, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK