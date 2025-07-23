Parliament To Hold 16-Hour Special Debate On Operation Sindoor On July 29
The Parliament is expected to hold a detailed discussion on Operation Sindoor next Tuesday, July 29, with the government allocating 16 hours for a special debate in both Houses during the ongoing Monsoon Session, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
