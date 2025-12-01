Winter Session 2025 Begins Today: Parliament Gears Up For Fiery Speeches; PM Modi To Brief Media At 10 AM | Top Points

Parliament Winter Session 2025: As Parliament gears up for the Winter Session beginning today, fiery speeches and heated debates are expected. Over the three-week session, the Opposition is likely to raise a range of issues, while the Centre is set to table several bills.

The Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Sunday allocated time for several key bills and discussions for the Winter Session.

The Winter Session will begin December 1, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on December 19, 2025. Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What's On The Agenda For Parliament's Winter Session 2025?

The government has listed 13 Bills for the session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee. The BAC has recommended a time for several key legislative items and debates.

According to the BAC schedule, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill and the Central Excise Bills will each be discussed for three hours. Similarly, the Supplementary Demand for Grants has been allotted three hours of debate.

ANI reported that the government has also proposed a 10-hour debate on the 'Vande Mataram' issue, though the Speaker will take the final decision on this.

The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117.

Also Read- Parliament Winter Session 2025: What Happened At All-Party Meet? Opposition Flags Key Issues

What Issues Will The Opposition Raise In Winter Session 2025?

Opposition parties have collectively demanded comprehensive discussions on various urgent issues during the session, which they argue should also be prioritised by the BAC.

These issues include Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, national security amid the Red Fort blast case, air pollution, new labour codes, and farmers' issues.

The INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

PM Modi's Media Address Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 (Monday) at 10 am. The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.

(with ANI inputs)