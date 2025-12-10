Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha To Continue SIR Discussion Today After A Day Of Heated Arguments

Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha is set to witness another day of heated debates over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the eighth day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to take up a discussion on the electoral reforms after further discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' on Wednesday.

According to ANI, in the Upper House of the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to initiate the discussion on SIR.

SIR Debate In Lok Sabha

On Monday, senior Congress MP Manish Tewari opened the debate, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extending the discussion from the opposition side, levelling serious accusations that the EC is colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "shape elections". He said that vote theft was an anti-national act.

Apart from Gandhi, Senior Congress leaders were listed to participate in the debate on election reforms, including KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Javaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isa Khan, Ravi Mallu, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi, and S Jyotimani.

Opposition Vs Centre On SIR

The opposition parties were demanding a debate on SIR for months, with Congress alleging discrepancies in the voter list.

Winter Session 2025

The Winter Session began on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

(with ANI inputs)