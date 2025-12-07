Parliament Winter Session 2025: Special Discussion On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' Tomorrow; PM Modi To Address House

Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a special discussion on Monday to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

The NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.

During the discussion, several important, lesser-known historical facets of the iconic national song are expected to be highlighted.

Meanwhile, ANI reported, citing sources, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate at 12 noon on Monday, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram'

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, was observed on November 7 this year. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel 'Anandamath', which was published in 1882.

It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political, and cultural consciousness.

(with ANI inputs)