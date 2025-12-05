Parliament Winter Session 2025: 'Vande Matram' Debate On Monday, SIR Discussion On Tuesday

Parliament Winter Session 2025: The Lok Sabha will debate two issues of prominence – the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms on December 8 (Monday) and December 9 (Tuesday), respectively. This comes amid the ongoing heated exchanges over demands for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took to the social media platform X to inform about the timings of debate on respective topics, which were hammered out at the all-party meeting on Tuesday.

“During the All-Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday, 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday, 9th Dec,” he said.

'Vande Bharat' Discussion In Lok Sabha

According to the agreement reached at the all-party meeting, the Lower House will hold a special discussion on the completion of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' on December 8, with a dedicated 10-hour time, which will be subject to extension, with consent from members.

SIR Discussion In Lok Sabha

As per IANS, since the beginning of the Winter Session, the Parliament has been facing disruptions followed by adjournments as the Opposition remained bent on discussing the voter verification drive, currently underway in 12 states/UTs.

Earlier in the day as well, the Lok Sabha witnessed intense uproar and sloganeering, while in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition gave notice under Rule 267 for special discussion on voter revision.

(with IANS inputs)