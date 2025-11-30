Parliament Winter Session 2025: What Happened At All-Party Meet? Opposition Flags Key Issues

Parliament Winter Session 2025: A day before the Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday, an all-party meeting was held in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting was called by the government to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses. During the session, opposition leaders reportedly raised a wide range of concerns.

The customary all-party meeting is typically held before each session to build consensus, address concerns, and ensure the smooth passage of business.

Notably, the Winter Session is expected to see the introduction of several new bills.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to IANS, from electoral roll revisions and the recent Delhi blast to unemployment, inflation, federalism, and law and order in states.

Also Read- Parliament Winter Session Begins Tomorrow: Key Bills, Financial Business — What’s On The Agenda?

BJD leader Sasmit Patra, representing his party on the instructions of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said his party will raise matters of pressing concern to Odisha.

“Inflation and unemployment are major concerns. Odisha deserves Special Category State Status. The law and order situation in Odisha is deteriorating, with rising crimes against women and children. In the recent Nuapada by-elections, we observed electoral irregularities...” He added that several issues impacting the state’s development will be brought to Parliament’s attention.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of undermining parliamentary norms by shortening the session and delaying its commencement.

“Under the leadership of the Union Home Minister, it seems efforts are being made to undermine India’s democracy and the dignity of its parliamentary traditions. The Winter Session is for only 19 days, of which discussions can take place on just 15 days. This may be the shortest Winter Session ever. Moreover, there has been a delay in convening this session, which gives the impression that the government itself wants to derail parliamentary proceedings,” he said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said the opposition came with a united stance on priority issues that must be discussed during the session.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “We have raised numerous issues, including SIR, the Delhi blast, pollution, federal matters, labour courts and other concerns. There is unanimity among opposition parties that these key issues must be discussed. The onus of running Parliament rests squarely on the government, and if it is disrupted, the responsibility lies with them. And if you have power, it doesn’t mean you will trample all. We feel the government should at least reciprocate, and the opposition must be respected.”

Winter Session 2025

The Winter Session will begin on Monday, and the government is expected to face a united opposition demanding discussions on national security, electoral processes, economic challenges, and more.

The Winter Session will run from December 2 to December 19, offering 15 sittings. Typically, Winter Sessions have around 20 sittings.

(with IANS inputs)