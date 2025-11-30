Parliament Winter Session Begins Tomorrow: Key Bills, Financial Business — What’s On The Agenda?

Parliament Winter Session: The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on December 1, during which a range of legislative and financial business will be taken up. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting was held at Parliament on Sunday, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

ANI reported, citing sources, that the Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117.

Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, has received the President's recommendation for introduction and consideration under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 207, while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 has also been cleared under Articles 117 and 274.

According to ANI sources, the other legislative proposals likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

On the financial business front, Parliament is set to handle the presentation, discussion, and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, along with the introduction, consideration, and passing or return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Congress, leading the Opposition in the two houses, will look to demand a discussion on repeated statements of US President Donald Trump on mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and also on trade agreements and issues with China.

Winter Session 2025

The winter session is scheduled to begin on Monday and will continue till December 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc floor leaders have also called for a meeting at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

(with ANI inputs)