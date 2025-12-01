Parliament Winter Session: 'Delivery, Not Drama', PM Modi Rips Apart Opposition - Key Points

Winter Session 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Opposition ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Addressing the media ahead of the house session, PM Modi said that the Winter Session of Parliament is not just some ritual but an ongoing effort to take the nation swiftly towards progress. He said that the Winter Session will also work to infuse energy into that. PM Modi said that the opposition must come out of its Bihar poll loss shock and involve in constructive dialogue.

Key Highlights From PM Narendra Modi's Address To Media:

* PM Modi said that the Opposition must stop drama and work towards delivery. He also said that the country today needs policy, not slogans. “For some time now, our Parliament has been used either as a warm-up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat. I have observed that there are states where, after being in power, leaders are now facing such strong anti-incumbency that they are unable to face the public. Instead, they come here and vent all their anger inside the House,” said PM Modi.

* The Prime Minister said that some parties have turned Parliament into a stage for their state-level politics, creating an unhealthy tradition that does not serve the nation. Negativity may have some utility in politics, but ultimately nation nation-building requires a positive mindset, he said. “Let us keep negativity within limits and focus our attention on building the nation,” said PM Modi.

* The Winter Session should focus on Parliament’s plans and actions for the nation’s development.

* Opposition must fulfill its responsibility by raising strong and constructive issues.

* PM urges parties to move past the “despair of defeat” after Bihar election results. PM Modi said a few parties “cannot digest defeat” and are still troubled by the loss.

* The Bihar election’s record voter turnout reflects the strength of democracy. Growing participation of women voters is creating “new hope and confidence.”

* Parliament should not become a battleground for frustration or arrogance.

* India’s economy is reaching new heights, boosting confidence in becoming a developed nation. The world is witnessing India strengthen both democracy and the economy — “India has proven that democracy can deliver.”

* PM Modi also called for more participation and opportunities for young MPs to share new ideas.

* PM Modi emphasized that Parliament is a place for responsibility and results — “not a place for drama, but for delivery.”