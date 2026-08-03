/PM Modi video takedown: Parliamentary panel tough stand against Meta, demands apology from Mark Zuckerberg

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT has questioned Meta over the brief removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks, with several members seeking answers from the company’s representatives at a meeting on Monday, sources said.
According to the sources, Meta officials apologised to the committee and said the video was taken down briefly because of a technical error. However, several members made it clear that an apology was not enough and stressed the need to fix accountability for the incident.
Sources said committee members also sought legal action against the Meta officials responsible for the brief removal of the Prime Minister’s video.
Reportedly BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asked Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg to apologise for the deletion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video, according to NDTV.
The panel also sought details from Meta on the steps taken by the company to deal with controversial and objectionable content available on its platforms.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology began its meeting earlier on Monday to hear the views of social and digital media platforms on the subject, ‘Social and Digital Platforms and Their Regulation’.
The committee is headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. As per the meeting agenda, representatives of Snapchat, Google, X (formerly Twitter), Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, and YouTube are scheduled to brief the panel on the issue under examination.
Home Secretary Govind Mohan is among the senior officials attending the meeting.
The committee had held two meetings last month, during which it deliberated on ‘Self Reliance in Telecom Manufacturing Sector’. It was also briefed by officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the ‘Review of Functioning of Prasar Bharati Organization’.
Meta had on July 28 said that Prime Minister Modi’s Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks was removed because of a technical error and was subsequently restored. A Meta spokesperson had said, “The content was removed in error and has since been restored.”
The Meta-owned platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.
The video, released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi’s first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation over irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
In the video, Modi assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks and said stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet.
The Union Cabinet later approved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Bill has since been passed by both Houses of Parliament.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also summoned Meta over the brief removal of the Prime Minister’s video. MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the company’s explanation of a “technical error” did not appear to be acceptable in its entirety.
(with ANI inputs)
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