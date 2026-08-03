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PM Modi video takedown: Parliamentary panel tough stand against Meta, demands apology from Mark Zuckerberg

The Meta-owned platform had briefly restricted access to Prime Minister's video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
PM Modi video takedown: Parliamentary panel tough stand against Meta, demands apology from Mark Zuckerberg
Image Credit: IANS

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PM Modi video takedown: Parliamentary panel tough stand against Meta, demands apology from Mark Zuckerberg
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