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  • /Parliamentary panel set to adopt bill to remove PM, CMs if they spend 30 days in custody

Parliamentary panel set to adopt bill to remove PM, CMs if they spend 30 days in custody

The core of the legislation, the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, mandates the automatic removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and other ministers from their posts if they are held in custody for 30 consecutive days due to serious criminal allegations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Parliamentary panel set to adopt bill to remove PM, CMs if they spend 30 days in custody
Image Credit: ANI

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