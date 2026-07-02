/Parliamentary panel set to adopt bill to remove PM, CMs if they spend 30 days in custody

The core of the legislation, the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, mandates the automatic removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and other ministers from their posts if they are held in custody for 30 consecutive days due to serious criminal allegations. While the committee, led by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, is anticipated to maintain this automatic removal clause, reports indicate that the bill may include cautionary notes or safeguards. These additions are intended to prevent the law from being exploited for political retaliation, a concern raised by various legal experts and organisations during consultations with the panel.