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NewsIndiaParliamentary panel to meet today amid NEET-UG paper leak row
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Parliamentary panel to meet today amid NEET-UG paper leak row

The committee will hold the meeting in the Committee Room of the Parliament House Avenue Extension at 11 AM. Additionally, the committee will meet on Tuesday at 11 AM to review the use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 CBSE exams and issues faced by students.

|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Parliamentary panel to meet today amid NEET-UG paper leak rowCredit: File Photo/ANI

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports will meet on Monday to discuss the use of pen-and-paper testing versus CBT, and views pertaining to NEET-UG 2026 and the National Testing Agency.

The committee will hold the meeting in the Committee Room of the Parliament House Avenue Extension at 11 AM.

Additionally, the committee will meet on Tuesday at 11 AM to review the use of On-Screen-Marking (OSM) in Grade 12 CBSE exams and issues faced by students.

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The committee will also deliberate on the application of the 3 language formula in Class 9 and 10.
This comes amid ongoing controversy around both examination processes.

Earlier, members of a parliamentary panel on Friday are learnt to have emphasised the need to ensure the sanctity of the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency and plugging loopholes as they were apprised of the probe being conducted by the CBI in the paper leak case, sources said.

The CBI is also probing this year's leak of the NEET-UG exam, which was cancelled and has been rescheduled for June 21.

As part of its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, CBI has arrested 13 people.

Those arrested include a doctor from Latur and a faculty member from a Pune-based coaching institute.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that it will issue fresh examination dates for candidates affected by technical glitches during Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026).

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