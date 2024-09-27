Parliamentary Standing Committees For 2024-2025 Announced, Rahul Gandhi Joins Defence Panel

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees for the 2024-2025 session have been formed, with Congress chairing four important panels, and key appointments from various parties to oversee different sectors. Here's a breakdown of the appointments and committee leadership roles.

Congress Members Leading Key Committees

The Congress party has been given the chairmanship of four significant committees. These include:

1. External Affairs Committee: Headed by Shashi Tharoor.

2. Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports: Led by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

3. Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing: Chaired by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

4. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj: Headed by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

Rahul Gandhi’s Role in Defence Committee

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as a member of the **Standing Committee on Defence, while the committee itself will be chaired by **BJP's Radha Mohan Singh. The panel's focus will be on critical national defence policies and military affairs.

BJP Chairmanships

The ruling BJP has also secured chairmanship of several high-profile committees, including:

1. Defence Committee: Chaired by Radha Mohan Singh.

2. Finance Committee: Headed by Bhartruhari Mahtab.

3. Coal, Mines, and Steel Committee: Chaired by former Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

4. Water Resources Committee: Led by Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

5. Home Affairs Committee: Chaired by BJP’s Radha Mohan Das Agrawal.

6. Communications and IT Committee: Chaired by Nishikant Dubey.

Other Party Chairpersons and Key Committees

Several prominent opposition members and allies have also been assigned chairmanship roles:

1. Commerce Committee: Headed by TMC's Dola Sen.

2. Health and Family Welfare Committee: Chaired by Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav.

3. Industry Committee: Led by DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

4. Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution: Chaired by DMK's K Kanimozhi.

Notable Members in Other Committees

In the Communications and IT Committee, high-profile members include SP’s Jaya Bachchan, SS (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJD’s Sushmit Patra, and Congress’ KTS Tulsi from Rajya Sabha. From the Lok Sabha, the committee includes BJP’s Anil Baluni, Kangana Ranaut, and Poonam Madam, along with TMC’s Mahua Moitra.

Key Leaders Missing from Committees

Interestingly, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi does not figure in any of the committees this time. However, the Congress and its allies still retain a strong presence in the leadership of various panels.

Allies and Smaller Parties in Leadership Roles

Some key BJP allies and smaller parties will head specific committees:

1. Petroleum and Natural Gas Committee: Chaired by NCP’s Sunil Tatkare.

2. Energy Committee: Led by Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Appa Barne.

3. Transport, Tourism, and Culture Committee: Headed by JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha

4. Housing and Urban Affairs Committee: Chaired by TDP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy

