'Parlour Calling! Son Crashes Mom’s Diet Vlog With A Hilarious Punchline'

These days, fun videos of mothers and sons are going viral on social media. One such clip has caught people’s attention for being both cute and funny. It shows a mom sharing her diet journey over a few days, while her son adds a playful twist at the end. Viewers are loving the reel for its creativity and cheerful vibe.

The video begins with the mom saying, “Day 1 of my diet.” She then updates with “Day 3 of my diet,” showing small changes in her look and lightheartedly sharing her progress.

The funniest part comes at the end when the son jumps in. The best moment of the video is when he puts on a kurta and dupatta, playfully copying his mom. He tells her, “It is very clear that it is not you in the video."

The mother, whose voice is heard but not seen, responds, “No one can find the difference because you look just like me."

The son, pretending to be sad, looks at the camera and says, “Day 7 of my diet.” His mom then asks him to smile and gives a thumbs up, wrapping up the video with a sweet and funny touch.

Social media users are loving this mother-son moment

People on social media are loving this sweet mother-son moment. Posted on August 19, the reel has already crossed 9 million views. It has also gained over 4 lakh likes and thousands of comments from users enjoying their fun interaction. While many praised the humour, others pointed out the little details in the video.

A user commented, “Shi toh bola mummy ne same hi lag re ho."

Another wrote, “Aunty haircut bht pyara lg rha hai."

A few others noticed little details: “Aunty last clip pe sindoor kyu nhi lagaya" and “No earrings in Day 7?"

Fans were also quick to compliment the mother’s transformation, with one joking, “Aunty slim ho gaye ho such me."

Another shared their excitement, saying, “Mummy rocks beta shock…. And hum log in coma."



People can’t get enough of the hilarious reel

The video is being shared widely online, with people enjoying the mom’s diet updates and the son’s funny act. Their playful bond and family vibe have turned it into a trending clip, showing how simple everyday moments can spread joy and laughter on social media.