Navi Mumbai

One person died and several others were injured after a part of a building collapsed in Navi Mumbai.

Part of building collapses in Navi Mumbai; one dead, several injured

One person died and several others were injured after a part of a building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the ceiling slab of a sixth-floor flat at Nerul housing society in Navi Mumbai collapsed. The incident occurred at Jimmy Park society in Sector 17, Nerul. Many other residents are feared to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operation is ongoing, and the fire brigade team has rushed the injured persons to DY Patil hospital in Nerul. 

The ceiling slab of the sixth floor flat collapsed while some drilling work of the flooring was in progress, according to a report by Times of India. It said that the impact was such that the ceiling slabs of the lower floors collapsed one after the other to the ground floor.

Tags:
Navi MumbaiDY Patil hospitalMaharashtrabuilding collapse
