Muzaffarpur

Part of roof collapses at Muzaffarpur's SKMCH hospital hit by AES deaths, on injuries reported

Talking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Shahi, SKMCH superintendent said that a patch of plaster from the roof fell off on Sunday but nobody has been injured.

Part of roof collapses at Muzaffarpur&#039;s SKMCH hospital hit by AES deaths, on injuries reported
Image Courtesy: ANI

PATNA: A part of roof outside the ICU of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur collapsed on Sunday. No one got injured in the incident. The SKMCH is in news these days as 109 children have died in this government-run hospital due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Talking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Shahi, SKMCH superintendent said that a patch of plaster from the roof fell off on Sunday but nobody has been injured. Shahi added that the incident did not happen inside any ward, adding that the portion of roof collapsed outside the veranda area. He said that PICU is in between ward number 6-7 but the patch fell between ward number 5-6.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to AES outbreak in Bihar climbed to 169 on Sunday, leaving the state in despair.  Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday announced that all 17 BJP MPs in Bihar will build a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in their districts. Rai added that will look after the construction of PICU in Samastipur district. On June 19, the MoS had issued Rs 25 lakh from Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for the construction of the PICUs.

Live TV

On Monday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and Bihar government seeking reports over the death of children due to AES in Muzaffarpur. The NHRC sent the notices after taking took suo motu cognisance of media reports over the rising number of deaths of children due to AES.

Tags:
MuzaffarpurSKMCHroof collapseAES deaths
