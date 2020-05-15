हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Part of Sena Bhavan in New Delhi sealed after soldier tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

A part of the Army headquarters in the heart of the national capital was sealed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirmed.

Part of Sena Bhavan in New Delhi sealed after soldier tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: A part of the Army headquarters in the heart of the national capital was sealed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirmed.

A part of a floor of the Army headquarters building, Sena Bhawan closed for fumigation and sanitisation. One is suspected to have contracted the infection and one is a confirmed case of COVID-19 there, said sources at the Indian Army.

"One soldier tested positive for COVID-19. The affected area of Sena Bhawan closed for sanitation and disinfection," an official told PTI.

Sena Bhavan is the headquarters of the Indian Army. 

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
