Part of Sena Bhavan in New Delhi sealed after soldier tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: A part of the Army headquarters in the heart of the national capital was sealed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirmed.

A part of a floor of the Army headquarters building, Sena Bhawan closed for fumigation and sanitisation. One is suspected to have contracted the infection and one is a confirmed case of COVID-19 there, said sources at the Indian Army.

"One soldier tested positive for COVID-19. The affected area of Sena Bhawan closed for sanitation and disinfection," an official told PTI.

Sena Bhavan is the headquarters of the Indian Army.