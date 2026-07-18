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Parth Pawar resists BJP’s NCP merger push, sparking a rebellion over Ajit Pawar’s legacy

The growing unrest over Parth Pawar's leadership has prompted many MLAs to quietly back a merger, provided Sharad Pawar returns to lead the coalition.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
Parth Pawar resists BJP’s NCP merger push, sparking a rebellion over Ajit Pawar’s legacy
Image Credit: Parth Pawar and Sunetra Pawar reportedly opposing merger of the two NCP factions, as internal dissent grows over Ajit Pawar&#039;s political legacy. (Image: IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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