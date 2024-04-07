'Partner In Crime': PM Modi Slams Congress, TMC, Left In Jalpaiguri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposition from West Bengal and said that "TMC, Leftists and Congress are all partners in crime."

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi alleged that the opposition parties formed the INDI alliance to save the "partners in crime". "I say, 'end corruption' and they say, 'save the corrupt leaders'," said Modi.

PM Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress and claimed that "TMC's syndicate Raj" prevails in West Bengal, and the party is only interested in protecting its corrupt leaders.

"The TMC government seeks to have a free pass for looting and terror in Bengal. To shield its extortionist and corrupt leaders, the TMC orchestrates attacks on central investigative agencies when they come here," he said.

Modi's comments come a day after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. "The TMC is disregarding the law and the constitution of the country," he said.

PM claimed that the situation in the state is such that "the court has to intervene" in various matters. Modi accused the TMC government of impeding the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes for the poor in the state.

"The TMC is not allowing the central funds to reach the poor people of the state. They want the central funds in their own account first. The syndicate Raj of TMC is going on across West Bengal. The TMC government is putting brakes on central schemes for the welfare of the poor," he said.

Claiming that the Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 3,000 crore from corrupt leaders of the TMC in various corruption cases in Bengal, Modi said suggestions are being taken on ways to return the money to those who have given it.

"I guarantee you that the money looted by corrupt leaders will be given back to the poor people who had to give money to get jobs," he said.

Modi alleged that the opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit.

"I am saying remove corruption; the opposition is saying 'save the corrupt.' I will ensure the corrupt are punished, and the poor get justice. After June 4 (when Lok Sabha poll results will be announced), more stringent action will be taken against the corrupt," he said.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders emerged, Modi assured people that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail.