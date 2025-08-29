"Partnership Vital For Global Peace And Security": PM Modi On India-Japan Ties, Calls It A 'Golden Chapter'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized that the partnership between India and Japan, two of the world’s largest economies and democracies, is vital not only for their own nations but also for global peace and security.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that both countries have now laid the foundation for a new and golden chapter in their special strategic and global partnership, centered on investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges, and have mapped out a vision for the next decade.

"Our discussions today were productive as well as purposeful. We agree that as the two largest economies of the world and living democracies, our partnership is essential not just for the two countries but also for global peace and security. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world. Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade. In the center of our vision lie investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges," he said.