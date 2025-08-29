Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953214https://zeenews.india.com/india/partnership-vital-for-global-peace-and-security-pm-modi-on-india-japan-ties-calls-it-a-golden-chapter-2953214.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

"Partnership Vital For Global Peace And Security": PM Modi On India-Japan Ties, Calls It A 'Golden Chapter'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized that the partnership between India and Japan, two of the world’s largest economies and democracies, is vital not only for their own nations but also for global peace and security.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

"Partnership Vital For Global Peace And Security": PM Modi On India-Japan Ties, Calls It A 'Golden Chapter'Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. (Image: Screengrab from ANI/DD video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized that the partnership between India and Japan, two of the world’s largest economies and democracies, is vital not only for their own nations but also for global peace and security.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that both countries have now laid the foundation for a new and golden chapter in their special strategic and global partnership, centered on investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges, and have mapped out a vision for the next decade. 

"Our discussions today were productive as well as purposeful. We agree that as the two largest economies of the world and living democracies, our partnership is essential not just for the two countries but also for global peace and security. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world. Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade. In the center of our vision lie investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people exchanges," he said. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK