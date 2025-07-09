Advertisement
'Partnership Will Shine Like...’: Why Modi Is Betting Big On Namibian Diamond Production

During his Namibia visit, PM Modi received the country’s highest civilian honour and praised India-Namibia ties, highlighting shared democratic values, historic friendship, and strong potential in the diamond industry.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Namibia and said that India-Namibia relations will shine like a diamond while drawing a glittering parallel between the two nations' strengths in the diamond industry. Modi highlighted that India and Namibia have stood by each other since the time of their freedom struggle.

"Namibia is one of the world's largest diamond producers and India has the largest diamond polishing industry, that too in my home state, Gujarat. I am confident that in the coming times our partnership will also shine like these diamonds," Modi said.

After receiving the highest civilian award of Namibia, PM Modi said that he dedicated this honour to the people of Namibia and India, adding "their continuous progress and development, and our unbreakable friendship."

"A true friend is recognised only in difficult times. India and Namibia have stood by each other since the time of their freedom struggle. Our friendship was not born out of politics but out of struggle, cooperation and mutual trust," he added.

He further emphasised that this relationship has been nurtured by shared democratic values and the collective dream of a brighter, prosperous future. "In the future, too, we will keep moving ahead, holding each other's hands on the path of development." PM Modi said.

PM further added that he humbly accepts the highest civilian award on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

"...It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be honoured with the Welwitschia Mirabilis. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Government of Namibia and the people of Namibia. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of 140 crore Indians, he further added.

