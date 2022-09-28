NewsIndia
HARSH MAHAJAN

'Party has become vision-less, directionless & leaderless': Himachal Congress working president joins BJP

Himachal Pradesh Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and lauded PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 01:58 PM IST|Source: PTI

'Party has become vision-less, directionless & leaderless': Himachal Congress working president joins BJP

New Delhi: Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, state's Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP on Wednesday and claimed the opposition party has become "vision-less, directionless and leaderless". A former state government minister and close aide of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who died last year, Mahajan lashed out at the Congress leadership in the state, saying it is very much ruled by "maa-beta" like in Delhi.

Singh's wife Pratibha Singh is the state Congress president now and their son Vikramaditya Singh is a party MLA. Nothing has been left in the Congress after the death of the former chief minister, he told reporters.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for providing a "strong government".

Goyal said the BJP will script history in the state by retaining power following the polls likely to be held later this year. Mahajan had been with Congress for over four decades.

Welcoming Mahajan, Goyal said he held important positions in Congress and has maintained a clean image. The BJP government in the state will be repeated, he claimed.

