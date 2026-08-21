Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Party of anarchy’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi-led Congress over Parliament Street police station dharna

‘Party of anarchy’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi-led Congress over Parliament Street police station dharna

Gandhi then accompanied Lochab to the Delhi Police DCP office on Friday to press for registration of the case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
‘Party of anarchy’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi-led Congress over Parliament Street police station dharna
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stages a protest at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station, demanding an FIR over student Sahil Lochav's alleged pellet injuries. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente set for contract extension till 2030 after World Cup triumph
2
3
4
5