The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after a stand-up comedian mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Congress student event in Indore. The performance by comedian Pulkit Mani took place at the Congress's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme on Saturday, where Gandhi was also present on stage. The act, which included references to PM Modi's mannerisms, speaking style and interactions with foreign leaders, has triggered a political row, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of crossing the line.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Congress in a post on X, saying: “Congress Party has become a Party of Comedians & Jokers! They are out forever.... RIP.”
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described the performance as “foul-mouthed antics” by “cheap, vulgar trolls” and said no decent and right-thinking person would find it amusing.
“This uncouth culture endorsed by Rahul Gandhi explains why he has failed to connect or resonate with the youth, as pointed out by his Congress colleague, Mr. Shashi Tharoor,” Kesavan wrote on X.
He further said, “Rahul Gandhi, who supports such clowns and crude circus shows, lacks both the gravity and gravitas to be taken seriously as a political leader.”
Kesavan also alleged that Gandhi had insulted “Naari Shakti” by participating in a skit that mocked a frail elderly woman. The BJP linked the controversy to the recent Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, where the RSS-affiliated ABVP won three of the four central panel posts. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who had been denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post.
“Such politics of bitterness and hate, promoted by Rahul Gandhi, is the precise reason why the Congress was routed and blanked out by our youth in the DUSU elections,” Kesavan stated.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised Gandhi and the Congress, alleging that the performance was intended to mock Prime Minister Modi's late mother.
“Shameful and disgusting! Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy. Weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Shri [Narendra Modi] ji reveals a shocking lack of basic human empathy and political culture,” Joshi wrote on X.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also criticised Gandhi over the episode.
“By laughing at the insult to a mother, Rahul Gandhi has laid bare his political upbringing before the entire nation. This prince of the Congress has fallen victim to mental bankruptcy, and this has once again made it clear to the whole country on his own,” she said.
During the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, Pulkit Mani appeared alongside Rahul Gandhi and performed an imitation of PM Modi's speech, mannerisms and public persona.
One part of the act referred to an incident in which Modi had asked organisers to arrange a chair for an elderly woman attending a BJP rally. Mani also mimicked the Prime Minister's conversational style while referring to his interactions with foreign leaders and repeatedly using the phrase “my friend”.
At one point, Mani asked Gandhi, “How are you, my friend?”
Gandhi replied, “How are you, Modi ji?”
Mani then responded, “Great harassment,” before breaking into exaggerated laughter.
The performance has since become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and Congress, with BJP leaders focusing on the portrayal of Modi and the references involving his mother and an elderly woman.
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