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‘Party of Comedians and Jokers’: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over comedian's PM Modi skit

The performance by comedian Pulkit Mani took place at the Congress's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme on Saturday, where Gandhi was also present on stage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
‘Party of Comedians and Jokers’: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over comedian's PM Modi skit
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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‘Party of Comedians and Jokers’: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over comedian's PM Modi skit
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