The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after a stand-up comedian mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Congress student event in Indore. The performance by comedian Pulkit Mani took place at the Congress's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme on Saturday, where Gandhi was also present on stage. The act, which included references to PM Modi's mannerisms, speaking style and interactions with foreign leaders, has triggered a political row, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of crossing the line.